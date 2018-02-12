Fifty years ago...

FOUR local schools were broken into on Monday night and money totalling about £20 was stolen. The schools were the Henley Grammar, where the thieves made use of the building work going on there to get in, Gillotts, Trinity and Sacred Heart. Police said the break-ins were obviously the work of the same people.

Vandals broke into Henley Model Laundry on Wednesday night and caused a good deal of nuisance to the staff when they arrived on Thursday morning. There was a considerable mess to clean up, including disrupted office drawers and breakages. “So far as we can see, they did not take anything and we are back to normal now,” said Mr King, the laundry manager. “It looks like pure vandalism.”

To 10-year-old Kerry Preece, of Little Oak, Peppard, her golden retriever is just a pet. But to the judges at Crufts, which starts today, the retriever, or St Fillans Helen as she should be called, may mean a lot more. Helen has been winning prizes since she was a puppy, and qualified for Crufts by winning first prizes at the Birmingham and Bournemouth championship shows.