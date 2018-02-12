100 years ago...

SHORTLY before Christmas, Mr T Leslie Mason, of the Royal Oak Inn, had on view a gigantic pumpkin weighing 48lb. He gave it to some friends who realised £5 1s for it in small donations which was expended on tobacco and cigarettes for the wounded soldiers at the King Edward VII Hospital, Windsor.

Mrs Jarvis, of King’s Road, Henley, has received the news that her son James, of the Royal Dublin Fusiliers, a former member of the Henley Lads’ Brigade, has been promoted to lance-corporal. He is now serving at the front in France. Her son-in-law, Pte W Hobbs, who is in Mesopotamia, has gained the same promotion.

A rich musical treat was provided last Thursday evening at Holy Trinity Church, when an organ and vocal recital was given. Beck Slinn, the talented organist of the church, who is home on leave, gave a recital comprising several selections from the masters, including Handel, Mendelssohn and Elgar, rendered in a masterly style. A collection was taken on behalf of church expenses.