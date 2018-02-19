Ten years ago...

HENLEY Town and Oxfordshire County councils have united to tell townsfolk that the end of the roadworks is in sight. A new phase of work will begin in Hart Street on Monday and more is planned before the end of April but the councils insist that there is light at the end of the tunnel and everyone is working together.

Up to 800 new homes could be built in Henley over the next 20 years. And another 600 homes could go up in villages surrounding the town. South Oxfordshire District Council says it needs to find land for 1,400 new houses in the eastern part of the district, which includes Henley. It says the final total for Henley will depend on how much new development there is in Thame and the villages.

Shiplake lock-keeper Geoff Horsnell has appealed for work to be carried out in Mill Road to prevent flood water building up and blocking the road. He told the parish council: “Quite frankly, when we had the recent very heavy rain, I was considering extending the right of navigation from my lock to the road.”