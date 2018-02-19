Fifty years ago...

“HOW did you enjoy it?” Mr C T Luker, the chairman of Henley Magistrates’ Court, asked 22-year-old Neil Jackson Titley, of Vicarage Road, Henley, after he stated that he had eaten a raw kipper from a box of 30 valued at £1 15s that he stole in Duke Street in the early hours of January 26. “Well, I don’t really like kippers,” Titley replied, saying he threw the remainder into the Thames and that he had been drinking heavily. He was fined £5 and ordered to make restitution of the value of the stolen fish.

The Berks, Bucks and Oxon Naturalists’ Trust has had a most encouraging response to the announcement of its purchase of the 247-acre Warburg nature reserve at Bix. Although no public appeal has yet been launched, nearly £8,000 has been received towards a target of £23,000. A public appeal is expected to be launched in the spring.

Creon Mann, 17, from, Skirmett, a former member of Hambleden Youth Club, arrived in Auckland, New Zealand, on Tuesday last in the MV Launceston en route to Australia. He joined the Merchant Navy in September and sailed from London on January 12.