Monday, 19 February 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Fifty years ago...

“HOW did you enjoy it?” Mr C T Luker, the chairman of Henley Magistrates’ Court, asked 22-year-old Neil Jackson Titley, of Vicarage Road, Henley, after he stated that he had eaten a raw kipper from a box of 30 valued at £1 15s that he stole in Duke Street in the early hours of January 26. “Well, I don’t really like kippers,” Titley replied, saying he threw the remainder into the Thames and that he had been drinking heavily. He was fined £5 and ordered to make restitution of the value of the stolen fish.

The Berks, Bucks and Oxon Naturalists’ Trust has had a most encouraging response to the announcement of its purchase of the 247-acre Warburg nature reserve at Bix. Although no public appeal has yet been launched, nearly £8,000 has been received towards a target of £23,000. A public appeal is expected to be launched in the spring.

Creon Mann, 17, from, Skirmett, a former member of Hambleden Youth Club, arrived in Auckland, New Zealand, on Tuesday last in the MV Launceston en route to Australia. He joined the Merchant Navy in September and sailed from London on January 12.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33