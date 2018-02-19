Monday, 19 February 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

A hundred years ago...

ON Monday a meeting was held for allotment holders. With the exception of one who has left, all wished to retain their holdings and six other names were added. A discussion arose as to the advisability of keeping pigs and it is hoped that soon each cottager may be able to have his sty well filled and, as in the good old days of Nettlebed, have his full side of bacon hanging in his cottage kitchen and thus help in these times of stress.

A quarter of Wyfold Court Park has been ploughed up by Sir Robert Hermon-Hodge in order to grow corn and help supply food for the country. The pheasant pen at Wyfold has also been turned into a rabbit-breeding pen, also with the idea of increasing the food supply. This example set by Sir Robert might well be followed by many others.   

Sgt Wiseby Lacey has been mentioned in despatches for gallant conduct in the field.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33