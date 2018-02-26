Fifty years ago...

HEALTHY growth in the work of the technical college was reported by the principal, Mr D K Pitt, at the prize-giving of South Oxfordshire Technical College held at Henley Youth Centre on Wednesday evening. He referred to “a generally satisfactory” list of examination results and pointed out that the major examinations which the students sat were those of the City Guilds and London Institute. Of the 70 students who sat these exams, 65 passed and 11 gained first-class passes.

Harpsden’s 350 residents each contributed, on average, 11s 2d to the Poppy Appeal. The remarkable total of £189 15s 6d is due almost entirely to the stalwart efforts of the Harpsden branch of the British Legion. On Friday, Mrs J D Cazes, the appeal organiser, went to Cambridge to collect the Chapman Cup for the biggest contribution by a small branch.

At 11am yesterday (Thursday) Nicky Simon, 19, the daughter of Mrs Stephenson, of St Andrew’s Road, Henley, broke the world record for non-stop typing of 62 hours. Charities including Oxfam, Mental Health and the fund for the purchase of artificial kidney machines will benefit.