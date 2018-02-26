Monday, 26 February 2018

Twenty five years ago...

POLICE are offering a £10,000 reward in a bid to catch the killer of Russell’s Water pensioner Jim Eggleton. They hope this will help provide them with a vital clue. Mr Eggleton, 70, was repeatedly battered about the head and stabbed in the neck and detectives believe he may have been tortured.

Steps to tackle Henley’s dog fouling problem are under way. Ten waste bins are to be placed at strategic sites in Mill Meadows, Freemans Meadow and Makins recreation ground and will be emptied weekly by a contractor. The town council has leased the bins on a three-year deal costing £1,820 a year.

Protests are growing in Rotherfield Greys and Peppard about the planned golf courses at Greys Green Farm. A petition is circulating in the villages against farmer Alexander Hood’s proposal for two 18-hole courses and a nine-hole pitch and putt course of up to 360 acres. The scheme differs from the one turned down on appeal last year in that it does not include a clubhouse or any landscaping. But some residents fear allowing this plan would open the door to future development.

