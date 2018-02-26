Monday, 26 February 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Ten years ago...

A WOMAN who said her father promised that she could stay forever on the Shiplake farm where she runs a business can remain there, a High Court judge has ruled. It means that Carol Starkey, 38, won’t have to part with the successful equestrian business she has spent years building up, or the family home she built at Sheephouse Farm. However, her brother, Bobby Hopper, 53, with whom Mrs Starkey had been in dispute following their father Robert’s sudden death in 2003, is entitled to a large part of the farmland, which he can now sell.

A woman found her father’s grave at Fairmile Cemetery in Henley desecrated when she visited it on Friday. Gabrella Barren-Williams, from Shiplake, was horrified to discover the marble chippings on Patrick John’s tomb had been stolen.

Underage drinkers in Henley are being targeted in a police crackdown. Police officers and community support officers will be patrolling the town this weekend and any under-18s found with alcohol will have it confiscated. Officers will also be identifying any licensed premises that sell alcohol to young people.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33