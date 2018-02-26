Ten years ago...

A WOMAN who said her father promised that she could stay forever on the Shiplake farm where she runs a business can remain there, a High Court judge has ruled. It means that Carol Starkey, 38, won’t have to part with the successful equestrian business she has spent years building up, or the family home she built at Sheephouse Farm. However, her brother, Bobby Hopper, 53, with whom Mrs Starkey had been in dispute following their father Robert’s sudden death in 2003, is entitled to a large part of the farmland, which he can now sell.

A woman found her father’s grave at Fairmile Cemetery in Henley desecrated when she visited it on Friday. Gabrella Barren-Williams, from Shiplake, was horrified to discover the marble chippings on Patrick John’s tomb had been stolen.

Underage drinkers in Henley are being targeted in a police crackdown. Police officers and community support officers will be patrolling the town this weekend and any under-18s found with alcohol will have it confiscated. Officers will also be identifying any licensed premises that sell alcohol to young people.