One hundred years ago

A FOOTBALL match took place at the Crosby Ground on Saturday between teams representing the Royal Flying Corps at Henley and Reading. When Henley went 2-0 up in the second half a regrettable incident took place, spoiling what was otherwise a pleasant and sportsmanlike game. The Reading captain claimed that the goal was off-side and when he argued with the referee he was ordered off. When he refused to leave, the referee abandoned the game.

Pte Harold Mead, son of Mr and Mrs Stanley Mead, of Duke Street, Henley, has sent his parents a most interesting letter describing a “quiet day” at the Front. He says that with Fritz being very quiet he made up his mind to go out for the day exploring. His object was to find the last resting places of Maj Valentine Fleming and Sgt Baylis and pay a “soldier’s tribute” by marking them with crosses. He duly found the graves in a beautifully kept cemetery.

At an exhibition of pairs matched for breeding in connection with the Reading Cage Birds Society last week, Mr A Lovegrove, of King’s Road, Henley, won first and second with his canaries.