Fifty years ago

COMPOSER Guy Fletcher, 23, of Chiltern Manor, Wargrave, is hoping to become the British entrant in this year’s Eurovision Song Contest with a song called Wonderful World, written with his partner, Doug Flett, from Harrow. The composition has passed through all the elimination stages of the competition and this week the BBC announced that it is one of six finalists to be performed by Cliff Richard on the Cilla Black Show on Tuesday.

Henley police are looking for a man who has been posing as a meter reader but in fact steals from them. He is described as young, 5ft 8in to 5ft 10in with black-rimmed spectacles and carrying a briefcase.

The ambition of many a youngster is to become an ace reporter. But 20-year-old Rognvald (Ronnie) Gunn, of Fair Mile, Henley, is not only that — he is part of the youngest newspaper reporting team in Britain. He is on the staff of Cue, the first national weekly newspaper for teenagers. The average age of the reporting staff is 21.