Twenty five years ago

HOMES in Henley were flooded and many were left without running water when a water main burst in Makins Road, Henley, on Wednesday. Residents on the Wootton Manor estate woke to find the roads outside their houses a sea of murky water. In Lovell Close especially it was lapping doorsteps. Thames Water staff located the fractured pipe and domestic supplies were shut down to prevent more water gushing out.

Doctors in Henley, Nettlebed, Sonning Common, Woodcote and Goring are opposing the planned transfer of health services from Berkshire to Oxfordshire. The GPs from the five practices within South Oxfordshire say they can see only disadvantages for patients if the move goes ahead.

The remains of about 10 bodies — possibly monks from the original 12th century abbey — were discovered this week at Medmenham Abbey. Archaeologists have been carefully unearthing the skeletons since builders digging a trench for new water pipes disturbed the bones on Tuesday. They were found under the main driveway, just feet from the house.