POLICE are investigating the possibility that advertising on a website led a three-man gang to carry out a knifepoint raid on a Henley jewellers. The armed men subjected two memebrs of staff to a terrifying ordeal during the robbery at Henley Goldsmiths in Duke Street on Wednesday. The men charged into and threatened staff with a knife. They fled after grabbing watches and jewellery worth an estimated £100,000.

Sacked Henley Hawks director of rugby Jon Lambden believes the club is “dying” and has “lost its soul”. He hit out at Hawks’ chiefs for claiming he had “relinquished” his position last week, something he says he would never do mid-

season. Lambden also accused the club, currently languishing in the National League Two relegation zone, of having “no idea where it wants to be”.

A couple who have run some of the Henley area’s most successful pubs are retiring after 25 years. Graham and Mary Crowmack will leave the Baskerville in Shiplake in April to embark on year-long trip around Europe. The pair used to run the former Old White Hart in Henley, then the Five Horseshoes at Maidensgrove before moving to the Baskerville.