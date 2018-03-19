Monday, 19 March 2018

Ten years ago...

A SPARROWHAWK has been terrorising the dove population in Henley, leaving their owners spitting feathers. Peter Coxell, of Victoria Court, has urged owners to keep an eye out for the welfare of their birds. He said: “He circles the garden then swoops down like a bomb looking for a quick kill. He took one virtually off our patio. I’ve put three doves in the dustbin.”

Gangs of violent, drunken teenagers have forced organisers of Woodcote Rally to make changes to this year’s event. The rally will close on the Friday and Saturday nights, there will be no fireworks on Saturday night and more security staff will be employed. There was a number of incidents at last year’s event, including one where a woman marshal was threatened by a drunken teenager brandishing a broken bottle.

Parking charges in Henley will rise by 25 per cent, despite the town council’s pleas for a freeze. Charges in the King’s Road and Greys Road cars parks will increase by 10p from April 1. South Oxfordshire District Council, which is responsible for the car parks, said the increase was necessary to meet the running costs.

