Twenty five years ago...

TESCO has won its battle to build a superstore in Reading Road, Henley. Expressions of delight and disappointment greeted the Department of the Environment inspector’s verdict which was announced on Wednesday, three months after a six-day public inquiry. Henley Mayor Janine Voss said the store would give residents a choice of supermarkets and provide the town council with an estimated windfall of £4 million from the sale of the Mill Lane sports ground.

Talbot Garage in Henley closed on Monday as receivers were called in. Bridgers of Reading were advising people who turned up at the Station Road business and are also establishing its liabilities. The closure follows a decision by the Retail Motor Industry Federation to expel the garage for a serious offence against its code of conduct.

Henley Day Centre should be knocked down and replaced with a purpose-built centre for the elderly, say town councillors. The council, which bought the building in Greys Road car park last year, is committed to providing a centre for the elderly but is looking to replace it with better facilities.