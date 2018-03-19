Monday, 19 March 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Twenty five years ago...

TESCO has won its battle to build a superstore in Reading Road, Henley. Expressions of delight and disappointment greeted the Department of the Environment inspector’s verdict which was announced on Wednesday, three months after a six-day public inquiry. Henley Mayor Janine Voss said the store would give residents a choice of supermarkets and provide the town council with an estimated windfall of £4 million from the sale of the Mill Lane sports ground.

Talbot Garage in Henley closed on Monday as receivers were called in. Bridgers of Reading were advising people who turned up at the Station Road business and are also establishing its liabilities. The closure follows a decision by the Retail Motor Industry Federation to expel the garage for a serious offence against its code of conduct.

Henley Day Centre should be knocked down and replaced with a purpose-built centre for the elderly, say town councillors. The council, which bought the building in Greys Road car park last year, is committed to providing a centre for the elderly but is looking to replace it with better facilities.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33