Monday, 19 March 2018

A hundred years ago...

EVERYONE in Henley by now knows that the YMCA Hut Week is in full progress and enquiries made at the cosy little hut office in the market place elicited from Mrs Vause that everything is going swimmingly and augurs well for a bumper success. In the day schools the children have taken up the matter enthusiastically, having purchased their own hut postcards and subscribed liberally to the boxes.

At a meeting of the managers of Trinity Schools held last week it was reported that four old scholars had received commissions in the army and four others are training as cadets with the same object in mind.

The Bishop of Oxford will hold a confirmation at St Mary’s Church on Sunday afternoon next at 3pm. In the morning his lordship is to preach at Bix and in the evening at Harpsden.

