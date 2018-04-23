Monday, 23 April 2018

A hundred years ago

ON Tuesday morning, snow fell heavily in Henley and district, it being more than a foot in depth beyond Nettlebed and in the neighbourhood of Watlington. The heavy rain and melting snow have caused the River Thames to rise rapidly, it being 22in above normal levels on Thursday at noon, when it was still rising.

Among the recipients of the military medal at a recent distribution by the Duke of Connaught was Acting Sgt W J Kelly, of the 18th London Regiment, son of Sgt Maj and Mrs Kelly, of St Mark’s Road, Henley.

TheWar Aims Committee has issued in booklet form the complete text of Prince Lichnowsky’s disclosures as to Germany’s intentions prior to the war and is having them distributed gratis throughout the country. Copies may be obtained for the asking at any of Messrs W H Smith & Son’s shops or bookstalls.         

