Fifty years ago...

MORE than £1,500 damage was caused by a fire at Tile Barn Farm, near Henley Grammar School, on Good Friday afternoon, in the absence of the owner, Mr W T Borlase. Henley police have stated that the fire, which gutted the barn, was probably started deliberately by children. The blaze broke out at about 5.50pm and women in nearby caravans threw buckets of water over it in a vain attempt to stop it spreading.

One of the Southern region teachers will be spending part of his summer vacation helping to run intensive refresher courses for more than 3,000 teachers in 23 developing countries. Mr A Swallow, headmaster of Henley Trinity Primary School, is heading to Gambia and his subject will be mathematics.

The house of George Goyder, from Rotherfield Greys, was entered by an insecure ground-floor window on the night of Good Friday while he was out. The intruders took a quantity of silverware and porcelain as well as a portable television set and a 19th century Indian clock worth several hundred pounds.