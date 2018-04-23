Twenty five years ago...

A SERIES of explosions which wrecked a Henley man’s car were caused by a homemade bomb, police have revealed. They say the device, which blew up outside the owner’s home in Manor Road, could have seriously injured passers-by. Detectives admit the reason for the attack remains a mystery.

Ram-raiders ploughed a stolen car through a Henley shop window, then snatched clothes worth hundreds of pounds. The gang struck at Fosters menswear shop in Duke Street shortly before 3am on Wednesday. The raiders later dumped most of their haul in a golf club car park. Only three jackets are still missing from the £1,400 raid.

Plans for a golf course at Greys Green have been thrown out, although district planners indicated they may accept a smaller scheme. South Oxfordshire’s area planning sub-committee was firmly against two 18-hole courses and a nine-hole pitch and putt course at Greys Green Farm.