Ten years ago...

FANS of James Bond and Amy Winehouse were in for a treat this week as the two arrived in Henley on the same day. The singer, who is recording the theme tune to the new Bond film Quantum of Solace, enjoyed a drink at the Catherine Wheel in Hart Street on Monday. Meanwhile, in Harpsden Daniel Craig was among cast members filming a scene for the film. Ms Winehouse, who is reportedly staying at producer Mark Ronson’s Henley home, chatted with fans at the pub and posed for pictures.

Fawley residents are still locked in a five-year-long battle to reclaim their pub and stop the site being used for housing. The Walnut Tree was sold by Brakspear to developers Chesterton Commercial Holdings in Marlow, believing it would remain as a pub. However, after the firm was refused a change-of-use permit, the building has been left to deteriorate.

Tom Espley, principal of The Henley College, has paid tribute to Indira Swann, one of five gap-year students killed in a bus crash in Ecuador this week. The 18-year-old former college student was due to start her undergraduate degree at King’s College London in September.