A hundred years ago...

PTE H P Brackston, of the Royal Army Medical Corps, son of Mr R Brackston, of Queen Street, Henley, has been awarded the Military Medal for his gallantry and for services rendered to his country at Etreillers on March 22. He has also received the sincere congratulations of the major-general in command of the division.

In connection with the Associated Board of the Royal Academy and Royal College of Music, Miss May Ovey, of Hernes, Henley, has gained a third success in one year having just passed the intermediate division of the local centre pianoforte examination. She is a pupil of Lilian Butler.

It is pleasing to note that Albert Smith, son of the late Thomas Smith, of Greys Hill, Henley, has been promoted to the rank of corporal in the Oxon and Bucks Light Infantry.

