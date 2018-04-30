Fifty years ago...

THIRTY-EIGHT commemorative plaques have been ordered to record the generosity of clubs and individuals who have endowed seats in the Kenton Theatre in Henley. Sixty-five seats already have plaques on them. The most recent of those to have subscribed £25 to endow a seat is the Kenton Theatre Club in celebration of its own first anniversary.

In perfect spring weather, the South Chiltern Scout Association held its St George’s Day parade in Henley on Sunday last resplendent in new uniforms. The parade of more than 200 cub scouts formed in Greys Road car park and then marched to Holy Trinity Church.

Baron Robert Pouget, of Willow Lane, Wargrave, was fined £5 and had his licence endorsed at Henley Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, when he pleaded guilty to driving at more than 40mph near the Old White Horse on the A423, a 30mph restricted area, on January 29.