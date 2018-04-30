Twenty five years ago...

DOCTORS are battling to save the sight of a Henley teenager who was sprayed in the eyes with ammonia. James Hinton has been told he may lose his right eye following the attack on Friday. He was walking in the town centre when a youth wielding a water pistol leapt out and squirted ammonia in his eyes. James’ s friend, Kevin Mather, 20, of Boston Road, Henley, was also attacked and suffered severe blistering around one eye.

A surge in support for the Conservative group returned two Tory candidates to Henley Town Council in last week’s by-election. Ken Parrott and Douglas Ellis beat Henley Residents Group hopefuls, Michael Boddington and Harry Stephens. The result makes the Tories the single largest group on the council.

Traylens fear that their funfair — a feature of Henley Royal Regatta for decades — may not find a home in the town this summer. It is struggling to find a venue after being turned away by the owners of the regular Wargrave Road site.