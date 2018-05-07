Monday, 07 May 2018

A hundred years ago...

THE Thames Conservancy has decided to stock the River Thames with eels in order to provide additional food for the people. It procured 25,000 elvers from the River Severn and these were consigned to Mr A E Hobbs who deposited them in the river off Red Lion Lawn on Monday evening.

Cpl Herbert Smith, of the Oxfordshire and Buckinghamshire Light Infantry, second son of the late Mr T Smith, of Greys Hill, Henley, has been awarded the military medal for conspicuous bravery in the field. Our hero, who is much to be congratulated , is one of military stock. His late father served in the army for 30 years.

We are pleased to learn that 2nd Lt Edgar Billingham, son of Mr and Mrs F J Billingham, of Holy Trinity Schools, who has been invalided home suffering from trench fever, has now reached convalescence and is making good progress towards recovery.

