Monday, 07 May 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Twenty five years ago...

YOUNG people hunting for homes in Henley could soon be housed if plans to build bedsitters on YMCA land go ahead. The charity wants to build a block of 30 bedsitters on part of the playing fields off Reading Road and hopes its plans will find favour with the district council. Although the land, which is opposite the site of the new Tesco store, would not normally be looked upon as ripe for development, the YMCA hopes the council will take into account the need for homes for single people in the area.

Fire destroyed an old church hall once used by worshippers in the Crays Pond area. The disused timber building near the village crossroads caught light on Sunday night. Five fire crews were called to tackle the blaze, which is being treated as suspicious.

Henley Mayor Janine Voss joined youth leader Danny Hall for a right soaking in the gunge tank at the Henley May fair on bank holiday Monday. Up to 3,000 people crowded into Mill Meadows to catch a sight of the mayoral gunging and to enjoy a host of entertainment from parading horses to a death-defying trampoline act.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33