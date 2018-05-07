Twenty five years ago...

YOUNG people hunting for homes in Henley could soon be housed if plans to build bedsitters on YMCA land go ahead. The charity wants to build a block of 30 bedsitters on part of the playing fields off Reading Road and hopes its plans will find favour with the district council. Although the land, which is opposite the site of the new Tesco store, would not normally be looked upon as ripe for development, the YMCA hopes the council will take into account the need for homes for single people in the area.

Fire destroyed an old church hall once used by worshippers in the Crays Pond area. The disused timber building near the village crossroads caught light on Sunday night. Five fire crews were called to tackle the blaze, which is being treated as suspicious.

Henley Mayor Janine Voss joined youth leader Danny Hall for a right soaking in the gunge tank at the Henley May fair on bank holiday Monday. Up to 3,000 people crowded into Mill Meadows to catch a sight of the mayoral gunging and to enjoy a host of entertainment from parading horses to a death-defying trampoline act.