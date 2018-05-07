Fifty years ago...

AFTER he had admitted a charge of unlawfully and maliciously setting fire to farm buildings, a 15-year-old boy was remanded on bail for reports when he appeared at Henley Juvenile Court on Wednesday. It was stated that the fire caused damage estimated at £1,000 to the farm buildings, £400 to stock and £60 to a car in a barn at Tile Barn Farm. In a statement, the teenager said he had been out with other boys. One lit a cigarette and he did the same but when he threw the match down it started the fire. The fire spread and the other boys ran off. He stayed to try to put out the flames but was unable to do so.

There was a colourful ceremony at Sacred Heart Church on Sunday when the Mayor and Corporation of Henley paid an official visit. Alderman C F Weaver was accompanied by the town clerk and aldermen and councillors wearing their robes and the town sergeant carrying the mace and was received at the door by the Rev D Toplass.

At the South Oxfordshire Conservative and Unionist Association’s annual meeting on Friday members voted unanimously in favour of a motion calling for a temporary ban on all non-selective immigration for not less than five years.