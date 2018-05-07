Ten years ago...

A NEW sports bar is due to open in Henley town centre until 3.30am seven nights a week. South Oxfordshire District Council’s licensing panel has granted a licence for the White Lotus Sports Bar in Hart Street despite impassioned protests from residents living nearby. The bar, located in the premises of the former Rover nightclub, will contain 14 television screens to show live sports events.

After a quarter of a century of selling toys to generations of children, a Henley toy shop owner is selling up simply to do “something different”. Maurice Hall, 58, the owner of Bagatelle Toys, is selling the Bell Street business. Mr Hall intends to take six months or so to decide what to do next and will remain as a consultant/buyer for the shop to ensure a smooth transition.

Two football-mad Rochdale fans from Henley undertake a 400-mile round trip each home game just to watch their team play. Father and son David and Simon Bottomley, of Deanfield Road, have travelled 16,000 miles since the start of the season, leaving in the early hours of the morning to complete the six-hour journey in time for kick-off.