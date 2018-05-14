100 Years ago

IT is our pleasing duty this week to have to record the granting of the Military Medal for conspicuous bravery in the field to two of our Henley Lads. The first is to Sgt F Edwards, 56th Field Company, Royal Engineers, second son of Mr and Mrs Edwards, of the Three Tuns, Market Place. Our hero enlisted in the May preceding the outbreak of war and has been on active service in France since the end of 1914. He has two other brothers serving. The second recipient is LCpl W Dunkley, of the Oxon and Bucks Light Infantry, eldest son of Mr and Mrs Dunkley, Hop Gardens. Before joining up he was a much-esteemed member of the Lads’ Brigade.

The enormous number of applications for sugar for jam has caused the Ministry of Food to allow only 6lb per head, or less in certain instances, especially where there are large households and small gardens.

The display of the Union flag on the St Mary’s Church tower and by a few residents on Monday signified the eighth anniversary of the ascension of His Majesty King George V. The National Anthem was sung at the schools.