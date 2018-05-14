10 Years ago

BORIS JOHNSON has said a heartfelt farewell to the people of Henley and thanked them for giving him the “seven happiest and most productive years of my professional life”. In an emotional yet humorous open letter to his constituents that is full of the inimitable, self-effacing “Boris style”, the new Mayor of London says it will be a “huge wrench” to say goodbye to Henley. He describes it as the “loveliest seat in the Commons”.

Henley Town Council has been branded “inadequate” and accused of letting the town down by one of its own members. Barry Wood warned that overflowing bins could soon blight all residents after the council “buried its head in the sand” in agreeing to South Oxfordshire District Council’s proposed fortnightly collections.

Henley traders have succeeded in their bid to postponed roadworks until next year. Paving works on Bell Street will not take place until early 2009, Oxfordshire County Council confirmed this week. At a meeting at the town hall last week, traders warned that if the council didn’t reconsider moving the roadworks to the new year, businesses could be forced to close down.