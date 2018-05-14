25 Years ago

POSTMEN and milkmen in Henley are to help fight crime during their early morning deliveries. They have been recruited by Henley’s crime prevention panel to keep a lookout for anything suspicious and have been issued with incident report forms.

Henley investment business Perpetual has unveiled its plans for a new £4 million office complex in Station Road. The three-storey building should be in use by the end of next year if South Oxfordshire District Council approves the scheme. The development would be on the site of two disused garages and feature extensive landscaping, two gardens and parking for about 140 vehicles.

Residents were evacuated from a Henley old people’s home when fire broke out on Sunday night. Staff led most of the pensioners to safety as the blaze raged in an annexe at Remenham Place. The emergency services helped five residents escape from the smoke-filled building. All 26 residents were taken to hospital suffering from smoke inhalation and four were detained overnight while alternative accommodation was found.