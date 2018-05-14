50 Years ago

JOHN PHIPPS stood and watched as lightning struck the chimney of his farmhouse at Russells Water on Monday afternoon. The strike blew the chimney apart, wrecked part of the roof, damaged several rooms and put the electric and water supplies out of action.

The report of the health committee to be presented at today’s meeting of Oxfordshire County Council reminds the council of the proposal that a local builder should construct a health centre on land he owns at Wood Lane, Sonning Common, and rent this to the council, which in turn would rent to the local general practitioners. Financial problems now preclude this, the committee states, but it is possible that the council might be able to purchase the land instead.

The turkey barbecue organised by Wargrave Boating Club on Saturday was a resounding success despite appalling weather. Upwards of 300 people attended and consumed more than 160lb of turkey as well as sausages, baked potatoes and rolls. A local group supplied the music for dancing and all present agreed that the event was most enjoyable.