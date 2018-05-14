Monday, 14 May 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

50 Years ago

JOHN PHIPPS stood and watched as lightning struck the chimney of his farmhouse at Russells Water on Monday afternoon. The strike blew the chimney apart, wrecked part of the roof, damaged several rooms and put the electric and water supplies out of action. 

The report of the health committee to be presented at today’s meeting of Oxfordshire County Council reminds the council of the proposal that a local builder should construct a health centre on land he owns at Wood Lane, Sonning Common, and rent this to the council, which in turn would rent to the local general practitioners. Financial problems now preclude this, the committee states, but it is possible that the council might be able to purchase the land instead.

The turkey barbecue organised by Wargrave Boating Club on Saturday was a resounding success despite appalling weather. Upwards of 300 people attended and consumed more than 160lb of turkey as well as sausages, baked potatoes and rolls. A local group supplied the music for dancing and all present agreed that the event was most enjoyable.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33