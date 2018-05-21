100 YEARS AGO

HENLEY boys took their share in the recent naval operations at Zeebrugge and Ostend and amongst them was Lance-Corporal Sargeant, RMLI, third son of Mr and Mrs H Sargeant of Reading Road. Our hero, who has just been three years in the service, was one of the volunteers whose services were accepted, and he was on board Vindictive on that memorable night of the landing on the Mole, escaping with only a few bruises. He has since been home on a short leave, looking none the worse for his hazardous exploits.

The excellent concert given in Trinity Hall on May 8 by the wounded Tommies and a few friends on behalf of the Red Cross Hospital resulted in that institution benefiting to the extent of £28 17s 4d.

His many friends in Henley will be gratified to learn that Chief Petty Officer W J Tuckwell, RAF, youngest son of Mrs Tuckwell, of Albert Road, has been promoted to the rank of second-lieutenant.