Monday, 21 May 2018

10 YEARS AGO

AN all-new, state-of-the-art hospital for Henley took a step nearer becoming a reality this week when Oxfordshire’s top health chief pledged that it will be built in the town and could be up and running within two or three years. Andrea Young, chief executive of the powerful Oxfordshire Primary Care Trust, told the Henley Standard that she hoped that the people of Henley would see actual construction work being carried out on a new hospital — almost certainly on the present Townlands site — as early as the autumn of 2009.

Henley MP Boris Johnson has promised to continue his constituency work until the last moment before he resigns officially. Wayne Lawley, Mr Johnson’s parliamentary assistant, said as far as Boris is concerned it is business as usual in Henley “up until the last day”.

The new mayor of Henley vowed to continue her predecessor’s focus on youth. Councillor Gill Zakss declared her interest as a trustee of the Thamesfield Youth Association and added that she would be supporting the council’s “unremitting” campaign to save Townlands Hospital.

