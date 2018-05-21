25 YEARS AGO

CAR crime in Henley has reached an all-time high, it was revealed this week. Theft from cars, including radios, cassettes and other valuable property has soared by almost 30 per cent since this time last year. The figures, revealed to members of the Henley Crime Prevention panel, showed that there have been 167 car break-ins in the Henley area since January. In a two-week period at the end of April, 15 cars were stolen.

A Henley man was in a five-car pile-up this week involving the Welsh Secretary of State, Mr David Hunt. Mr Damien Eastwood, of Gillotts Lane, suffered minor injuries in the smash which happened on the M4 motorway in Yattendon on Wednesday night. His Vauxhall Carlton was severely damaged in the smash. The cabinet minister, who was being driven in a Jaguar XJS, escaped uninjured.

Youngsters Juliet and James Graham, from Henley, had a famous chauffeur to drive them to the Shiplake and Binfield Heath carnival on Saturday. Children’s television star, Terry Nutkins, got behind the wheel of a 1924 vintage car to ensure they made a spectacular entrance.