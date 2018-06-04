Monday, 04 June 2018

Ten years ago...

HENLEY was expecting to get its first woman Member of Parliament. Ann Ducker, the Conservative leader of South Oxfordshire District Council, was slated for adoption as the party’s official by-election candidate after Boris Johnson resigned to become Mayor of London. The Tories, who declined to comment on the rumour, later selected John Howell.

A sharp increase in petrol prices was causing motorists to flee garage forecourts without paying. Unleaded prices were averaging £1.15 per litre and diesel was topping £1.20 in some areas, sparking the “unstoppable” rise in thefts. Owners of petrol stations in Henley, Caversham and Nettlebed said more and more drivers were pretending to have forgotten their wallets then failing to return to settle their debts.

Three rowing machines worth £6,000 were stolen from the gym at Henley Rugby Club during Monday night. There was no sign of a forced entry but police said the culprits must have used a large vehicle to make their escape.

