A hundred years ago...

MR and Mrs Morton, of Newtown Gardens, Henley, have now received notification that their elder son, Pte Wallace Morton, of the Oxon and Bucks Light Infantry, is a prisoner of war in Germany. Mr and Mrs Tofield, of Church Street, have also received news that their son, Pte S F Tofield, Wilts Regiment, who was reported missing on April 10, is a also a prisoner of war in Germany.

Among the names to appear in Sir Douglas Haig’s despatches dated April 7, 1918 as deserving of special mention is that of Sgt Maurice Pratt, Royal Berks Artillery, attached RFA headquarters staff. Sgt Pratt is the second son of Mr E Pratt, of St Mark’s Road, Henley.

The floating of the Union flag from the tower and in other parts of the town on Monday betokened that Henley had not forgotten His Majesty the King’s natal day. In the evening merry peals were rung on the church bells.

