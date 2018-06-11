Fifty years ago...

ON Thursday of last week, months of hard work and planning seemed worthwhile when Lady Hunt declared open a Wendy House at Henley Infants School in Greys Road. The house, which is perfect in every detail, was built by students at the South Oxfordshire Technical College on a one-day-a-week introductory building course.

Pte Lee Giles, whose parents live in Luker Avenue, Henley, is back in England after spending eight months in Aden fighting terrorists as a member of the Parachute Regiment. He came to England from Korea in 1959 and attended Gillotts School before joining the Parachute Regiment. His love for adventure took him on an expedition to Norway and later this year the 19-year-old hopes to go to Europe for more exercises.

Sometime last week burglars broke into Chiltern Cottage, which belongs to Mrs Gabrielle J Lilley, and took bedding, kitchen scales, some green Poole crockery, three mirrors and some paintings, including a miniature depicting the interior of Captain Cook’s birthplace, which is worth about £50.