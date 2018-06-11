Ten years ago...

COUNTY councillor John Howell is the surprise Conservative parliamentary candidate who will fight a by-election in Henley on June 26. In a shock move, the hot favourite, South Oxfordshire District Council chief Ann Ducker, was ousted when more than 300 Conservatives from across the constituency voted for Councillor Howell. After Boris Johnson’s official resignation as MP on Wednesday, the way is now clear for all candidates to hit the campaign trail.

Police are hunting a man who threatened to stab a schoolboy with a needle he claimed was infected with Aids. The 13-year-old was with a group of friends on a Henley to Twyford train when he was grabbed in what police said was an unprovoked attack. When the train pulled in to Wargrave station the thug rushed past passengers trying to board and ran towards the village.

A former barber was given a surprise party as friends and work colleagues wished him a happy retirement after nearly six decades of loyal service to Henley. Maurice Hill, known as the “Bell Street barber”, was guest of honour at the celebration at Portrait Software’s Smith Centre on Fair Mile, where he tends gardens.