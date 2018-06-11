Monday, 11 June 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Ten years ago...

COUNTY councillor John Howell is the surprise Conservative parliamentary candidate who will fight a by-election in Henley on June 26. In a shock move, the hot favourite, South Oxfordshire District Council chief Ann Ducker, was ousted when more than 300 Conservatives from across the constituency voted for Councillor Howell. After Boris Johnson’s official resignation as MP on Wednesday, the way is now clear for all candidates to hit the campaign trail.

Police are hunting a man who threatened to stab a schoolboy with a needle he claimed was infected with Aids. The 13-year-old was with a group of friends on a Henley to Twyford train when he was grabbed in what police said was an unprovoked attack. When the train pulled in to Wargrave station the thug rushed past passengers trying to board and ran towards the village.

A former barber was given a surprise party as friends and work colleagues wished him a happy retirement after nearly six decades of loyal service to Henley. Maurice Hill, known as the “Bell Street barber”, was guest of honour at the celebration at Portrait Software’s Smith Centre on Fair Mile, where he tends gardens.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33