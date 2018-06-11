Monday, 11 June 2018

Twenty five years ago

POLICE are investigating a knife attack on a gelding which had its legs slashed. They have ruled out links with previous horse attacks in the South but say a copycat assailant may be responsible and have warned owners to be extremely vigilant. The chestnut horse was left with superficial wounds to its hind quarters and cuts above the eye after the attack in a field in the Cane End area after dark.

There has been a positive response to an initiative to make Henley a better place for residents, businesses and visitors. Locals have applauded the wide-ranging ideas from the Future Regeneration Strategy for Henley (FRESH). It wants to promote Henley’s image and facilities and increase trade and business support in the town.

The Victorian footbridge across the Henley to Marlow Road in Medmenham was dismantled on Sunday and taken away for repairs. Part of the road by Danesfield House was closed from early in the morning. The wrought iron bridge, which is listed and has been on Wycombe District Council’s “buildings at risk” register for several years, was removed for safety reasons.

