A hundred years ago...

THE King has been pleased to approve that the dignity of a peerage of the United Kingdom be conferred upon the Rt Hon Sir Walter George Frank Phillimore, Bart, of The Coppice, Shiplake, of which parish he is one of the churchwardens. The new peer has been for many years one of the most distinguished ecclesiastical lawyers in the country and is a vice-president of the English Church Union. Born in 1845, Sir Walter Phillimore succeeded his father as second baronet in 1885.

Major Richard Rigg TD, JP has been appointed by the King an Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire. Maj Rigg, who is a frequent visitor to Henley, is commissioner for the National War Savings Committee and Master of the Feltmakers’ Company, of which Mr Arthur Staniforth and Alderman W Hamilton JP are members.

Jack Horsley, the old Trinitarian footballer, now in the Italian Expeditionary Force, has quite recovered from his second wound and has been made lance-corporal.