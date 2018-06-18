Monday, 18 June 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

A hundred years ago...

THE King has been pleased to approve that the dignity of a peerage of the United Kingdom be conferred upon the Rt Hon Sir Walter George Frank Phillimore, Bart, of The Coppice, Shiplake, of which parish he is one of the churchwardens. The new peer has been for many years one of the most distinguished ecclesiastical lawyers in the country and is a vice-president of the English Church Union. Born in 1845, Sir Walter Phillimore succeeded his father as second baronet in 1885.

Major Richard Rigg TD, JP has been appointed by the King an Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire. Maj Rigg, who is a frequent visitor to Henley, is commissioner for the National War Savings Committee and Master of the Feltmakers’ Company, of which Mr Arthur Staniforth and Alderman W Hamilton JP are members.

Jack Horsley, the old Trinitarian footballer, now in the Italian Expeditionary Force, has quite recovered from his second wound and has been made lance-corporal.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33