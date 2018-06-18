Ten years ago...

BOATMEN from Hobbs were hailed heroes after they rescued six people who found themselves trapped on the Thames. Kim Clifford and Darren Martin rescued four pensioners from a hire boat on Thursday last week and then on Saturday helped two men out of the river after their double scull capsized. On the same day, five other people were rescued by the lock-keeper at Hambleden Lock.

A stolen dog which sparked the launch of pressure group DogWatch has been found safe and well — two-and-a-half years after it went missing. Now Teal, a nine-year-old spaniel, will be a bridesmaid at delighted owner Naomi Bedingfield’s wedding next month.

A dog was hailed a hero after it foiled a thief attempting to steal rare orchids valued at £18,000 on the black market. Ted, a clumber spaniel, caught a man digging up extremely rare “military” orchids in woodland near Medmenham. The dog was out walking with his owner, Nicholas Milner, when he confronted the man in the National Trust protected land, the only place in Britain where the valuable orchids grow.