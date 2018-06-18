Twenty five years ago...

DETECTIVES say drug abuse was rife in the Russell's Water area at the time of Jim Eggleton’s murder. Officers investigating the six-month-old killing have confirmed that two informants have given the inquiry new impetus. Det Insp Phil Gulliford said there was now evidence of hard drugs being used in the area.

Henley looks set to house the National Rowing Museum after receiving substantial private backing. Building work on the museum, which it is said could attract 10,000 people a year, could start within months. Individuals who have supported the multi-million pound project include Swiss millionaire Urs Schwarzenbach and Martyn Arbib, head of Henley-based

Perpetual.

A tourist who dived into the River Thames in Henley to save a boy has been praised for his bravery. Mr Marioni, from Bracewell Road, London, plunged in after seeing the six-year-old fall into the water from a boat at the weekend. Mayor Jill Owen said she hoped he would contact the town hall on his next visit to Henley so she could thank him personally.