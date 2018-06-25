Twenty five years ago...

POLICE are warning shoppers in Henley to be alert for fake £1 coins which are circulating in the town. The coins, which look authentic at first glance, are slightly lighter than the real ones and the surface colour can be removed with another coin.

With two weeks to go, tickets are selling fast for the 11th Henley Festival of Music and the Arts. At prices ranging from £9 to £46 for nearly seven hours of entertainment each evening, it is little suprise that some of the best grandstand seats have sold out. A host of top names will perform, including Julian Lloyd Webber, Cleo Laine, Marti Webb, David Jacobs, Richard Baker and Ned Sherrin.

Qualifying races for the Henley Royal Regatta take place today (Friday). Timed races in 11 of the events will decide who is to go through to the draw, to be held at the town hall on Saturday afternoon. The task is to cut down a total of 457 entries to 310. The qualifying crews will then compete in 16 different events from Wednesday to Sunday. The qualifying races begin with a new event, the women’s single sculls. which includes an entry from Henley Rowing Club.