Monday, 25 June 2018

Ten years ago...

POLITICIANS from the main parties continued to hammer home the message this week that no one was taking the result of Thursday’s Henley by-election for granted. Liberal Democrat leader Nick Clegg was reported to be on his sixth visit to the constituency to support his candidate, Stephen Kearney and Labour’s deputy leader Harriet Harman was at the River & Rowing Museum on Monday with candidate Richard McKenzie.

Four people from the Henley area will be honoured as part of the Queen’s birthday celebrations. Peter Sutherland, the Lord Lieutenant of Oxfordshire Hugo  Brunner, Professor John Dunning and Mary Anne Peggie are being recognised for their commitment to people and places within their communities.

Former Miss Great Britain contestants Amanda Harrington and Louise Cole wore boaters and blazers on the River Thames in Henley this week to campaign forNational Beauty Day. The pair, who are standing as independents in the Henley by-election, provided some glamour to a field of candidates dominated by men.

