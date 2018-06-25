Fifty years ago...

THE Duke of Edinburgh will pay an informal visit to Henley Royal Regatta on Thursday, July 11. He is expected to arrive by helicopter in Fawley Meadows and, if circumstances permit, will follow a heat of the Prince Phillip Cup for coxed fours.

Peter Sutherland, the new chairman of the Henley Conservative Association, attended a launch at the Top Rank Suite in Reading on Friday featuring party leader Ted Heath. Mr Heath spoke of the steps the Conservative Party would take as soon as it came into office to encourage enterprise and reduce taxation and government expenditure.

An international riding event sponsored by the British Universities Sports Federation is being held at Badgemore Riding Centre in Henley on Friday and Saturday next week. Teams will be coming from Holland, Norway, Sweden, West Germany and Switzerland to compete against those from England and Scotland. The visitors will be staying with families of members of the Woodland Pony Club and the Reading University Riding Club.