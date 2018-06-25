A hundred years ago...

MRS Carter, of Flint Cottage, Lower Assendon, has received the news that her husband, L Cpl Carter, of the Royal Berkshire Regt., has been mentioned for distinguished conduct in the field. Sgt H Childs, of St Mark’s Road, Henley, second son of Mr and Mrs Albert Childs, has also been mentioned in Sir Douglas Haig’s Despatches of April 7. He is in a machine gun corps.

We are pleased to announce that among those whom His Majesty has seen fit to honour for services connected with the war is Mr R Branch, of the Young Men’s Christian Association, upon whom he has conferred the Membership of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire.

The deeply regretted death of Mrs Cavell, mother of Nurse Edith Cavell, the great heroine and martyr of the present war, took place on Monday at the residence of her son-in-law and daughter, Dr and Mrs Longworth Wainwright, of Upton Lodge, Reading Road. Her death recalls those days of October 1915 when the civilised world was horrified by the news of the execution of Nurse Cavell by Germans in Belgium.