A hundred years ago...

THE Pig Club in Wargrave, which is in connection with the Wargrave Allotment Holders’ Society, is going strong. The secretary reports that the members now number 60 with 130 pigs between them. Potato spraying has commenced in the parish and a good breadth of the crops has been dealt with as there has been no lack of helpers.

In Sir Douglas Haig’s despatches under the date of April 7, submitting names of men deserving special mention, appears the name of staff sgt A W Winfindale MT ASC, of Greys Road, Henley. The congratulations of his many friends will, we are sure, be accorded him for his bravery and devotion to duty.

Hambleden has another war hero to add to its list in the person of Cpl R Lowe (Sherwood Foresters), eldest son of Mr and Mrs Lowe, of Howe Farm, who has gained the Military Medal for gallantry in action.