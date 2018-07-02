Twenty five years ago...

PROFITS from Henley Royal Regatta look set to fall by £100,000 because of a slump in business entertaining. A steep decline in corporate hospitality has left this year’s event a shadow of its heyday in 1989 which saw vast acres of tentage on both banks of the Thames. Estimates put this summer’s entertaining at one-tenth of its peak in the year of the regatta’s 150th anniversary.

A Henley ambulanceman has been hailed a hero for his part in a river rescue at the weekend. Brian Richards dived into the Thames to pull out a Reading family thrown into the water when their boat exploded on Sunday. The blast is under investigation by the Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service, which has issued a warning to boat users following similar incidents last year and at the start of this season.

Signs of greater confidence in Henley’s retail fortunes were witnessed this week with the opening of three new businesses. Hart Street saw the arrival of Rive Gauche, a designer label boutique, and the Henley Delicatessen, both from Marlow, and Violets et Crème, a continental-style ice cream salon, in Market Place.