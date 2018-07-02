Fifty years ago

MR Michael Chalcraft, a director of Brakspear, had several items stolen when his home at Walton Avenue was broken into between 4pm on Sunday and 9am on Tuesday. The burglars used a crowbar on the front door and searched every room in the house. They took a small eight-day clock in a glass case, a Ronson Queen Anne-style table lighter, a silver ashtray and a half-inch plain gold bracelet.

Two weeks tomorrow will see the finals day of Henley Royal Regatta and the fireworks display which has for many years wound up the event. The order for the display has again been placed with Joseph Wells & Sons but the response to the appeal by the borough entertainment committee for contributions for funds towards the cost has been somewhat disappointing. The amount received to date is still some £175 below the estimated cost of the display.

Copper pipes and fittings worth about £100 were stolen on Thursday and Friday last week from a store shed on the site of the new Remenham rectory.