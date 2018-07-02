Ten years ago...

TORY leader David Cameron made an unprecedented move by ordering all 191 Conservative MPs to the Henley constituency to rally support on polling day. The visitors also included backroom staff and party workers as John Howell attempted to maintain former MP Boris Johnson’s 12,793 majority from 2005 and fend off a challenge by Liberal Democrat Stephen Kearney.

Vandals have attacked everything from cars to boats and even hanging baskets over four days of madness in Henley. Hanging baskets in Reading Road were destroyed, cars in Church Street scratched and a window of a boat moored by Henley Bridge was smashed, all at a cost of several thousands of pounds. The vandalism occurred between Wednesday and Saturday last week.

More litter bins and more frequent rubbish collections are needed in town during Henley Royal Regatta, say the police. Sgt Keith Stacey said a lack of bins and infrequent collections led to glass and other potentially dangerous materials overflowing into the street.