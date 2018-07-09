Fifty years ago...

A YOUTH employed at a local hotel was rescued from the river at Henley when he got into difficulties while swimming near the fairground end of the regatta enclosures on Monday. The rescue was affected by Ron Oldfield, manager of A Butler (Henley), who are engaged on work in the enclosures. He noticed the youth, who was wearing a face mask, and heard muffled cries for help. When the youth removed the mask his plight became evident and Mr Oldfield waded into the river, then swam out and caught hold of him.

Traffic hold-ups near Henley on Saturday meant that the grand fete at Friar Park was in full swing by the time His Lordship Anthony Emery, Auxiliary Bishop of Birmingham, arrived to open it. In a short speech, he wished the organisers good luck and stressed the need for events of this kind.

A memorable occasion in the history of Henley Town Football Club took place at the town hall on Friday when the first team’s performance in winning division 1 of the Hellenic League without defeat was marked by the presentation to Brian Leach, the captain and player-manager, of a plaque embossed with the names of the players.